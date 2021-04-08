Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Cap Hits $9.53 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $505,272.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00070511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00262182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.04 or 0.00786368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,210.80 or 1.00155956 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017799 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00702349 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 411,082,436 coins and its circulating supply is 46,535,684 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

