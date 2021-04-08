DerivaDAO One Day Volume Reaches $268,831.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $6.45 or 0.00011124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $168.21 million and approximately $268,831.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00070872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00262757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.92 or 0.00781565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,009.06 or 1.00100682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00017643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.31 or 0.00716664 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

