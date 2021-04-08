Desmond C. Wheatley Sells 3,250 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BEEM stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $40.08. 10,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,792. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $268.06 million and a P/E ratio of -52.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Beam Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.