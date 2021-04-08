Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €260.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €260.00 ($305.88) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €197.91 ($232.83).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €184.40 ($216.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €60.40 ($71.06) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €192.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €166.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -158.15.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

