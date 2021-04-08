Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $25.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

CCL opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

