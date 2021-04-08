Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. TUI presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of TUIFY opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $558.29 million for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

