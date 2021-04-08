Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.23

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

DBOEY stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

