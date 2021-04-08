Deutsche eMark Achieves Market Cap of $528,766.28 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $528,766.28 and $315.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

