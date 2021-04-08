DEX Reaches Market Cap of $5.67 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. DEX has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $31,950.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00056667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.30 or 0.00639379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00083972 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030419 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

