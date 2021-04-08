DEXTools (DEXT) Market Cap Reaches $72.15 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $72.15 million and $955,017.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00056397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.09 or 0.00636716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00083843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,215,988 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

