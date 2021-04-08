DFI.Money (YFII) One Day Volume Tops $120.24 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $3,061.92 or 0.05265821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $118.18 million and approximately $120.24 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00056557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00022250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.00638931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00083796 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030449 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

