dHedge DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.17 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $3.84 or 0.00006618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $37.56 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00055524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00084483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.55 or 0.00630803 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030322 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

DHT is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,513 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars.

