DIA (DIA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $55.92 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. DIA has a market capitalization of $132.38 million and approximately $55.92 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIA has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One DIA coin can currently be bought for $4.68 or 0.00008109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00055638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00022479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00628466 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030219 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (DIA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.