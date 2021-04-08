DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ DMAC opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 756,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

