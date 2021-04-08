DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DMAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,259. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $175.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

