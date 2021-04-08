Diamond (DMD) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.76 million and $31,118.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00005187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000129 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00114099 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,586,989 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

