Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,759 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 124.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,128 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 506.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 80,457 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 12.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBD. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.