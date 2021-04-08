Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 41.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $1.16 million and $5,926.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 47.9% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.62 or 0.00461265 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 574.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.