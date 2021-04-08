Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Reaches Market Cap of $12.11 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $12.11 million and $1.40 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00016885 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.00391047 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002065 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001573 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

