Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Down 62.2% Over Last Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 34.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $751,532.93 and $18.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 62.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,698.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,054.92 or 0.03561499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.58 or 0.00387492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.45 or 0.01092666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.18 or 0.00470004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.46 or 0.00421962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00033534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.00313401 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,216,511 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.