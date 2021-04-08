DigitalNote Trading 14.2% Lower This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $19.89 million and approximately $237,493.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.74 or 0.00460452 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 556.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 800.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,036,544,243 coins and its circulating supply is 4,886,396,581 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

