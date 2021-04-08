Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,107 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.63% of EMCOR Group worth $132,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

EME stock opened at $114.25 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $115.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

