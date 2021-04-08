Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $131.14 Million Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.44% of Dycom Industries worth $131,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY stock opened at $91.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 111.21 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,953. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.