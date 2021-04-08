Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,872 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,423,733 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.80% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $144,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

