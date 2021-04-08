Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,063 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Zebra Technologies worth $132,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.33, for a total transaction of $1,077,486.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,446,454.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA stock opened at $485.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.07 and a 200-day moving average of $385.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $192.23 and a 12 month high of $516.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.