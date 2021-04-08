Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 58,604 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,613,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,604 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.00% of Rexnord worth $142,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after acquiring an additional 73,698 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Rexnord by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $51.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

RXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

