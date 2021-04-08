Dine Brands Global (DIN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/7/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at CL King from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Dine Brands Global was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/1/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $83.00 to $92.00.

3/29/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Dine Brands Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

3/9/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $83.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $83.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/3/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $92.00 to $100.00.

3/3/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $95.00.

2/10/2021 – Dine Brands Global was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $93.36.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

