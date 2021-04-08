Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,031 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.09% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $371,000.

Shares of DPST opened at $233.18 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $307.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.97.

