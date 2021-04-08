Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.52. Approximately 521,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 470,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.