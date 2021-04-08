DistX (DISTX) Hits Market Cap of $293,520.20

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 102.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DistX has traded up 196.2% against the dollar. DistX has a market cap of $293,520.20 and approximately $109.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00256574 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.76 or 0.00789854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,923.76 or 1.00164046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017498 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00704550 BTC.

DistX Coin Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

DistX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

