Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.60. 19,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 16,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71.

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in approximately 8 million acres located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.