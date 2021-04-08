Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.97. 1,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dixons Carphone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Investec upgraded shares of Dixons Carphone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

