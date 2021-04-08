dKargo Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. One dKargo coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dKargo has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. dKargo has a market cap of $205.56 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00055720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00084323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.56 or 0.00630636 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030207 BTC.

About dKargo

DKA is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

