DMM: Governance (DMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.00 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00056397 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022670 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.09 or 0.00636716 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00083843 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.
About DMM: Governance
According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “
DMM: Governance Coin Trading
