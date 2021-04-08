DMScript (DMST) Market Cap Achieves $13.50 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DMScript has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00070483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.72 or 0.00261268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.27 or 0.00787460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,270.54 or 1.00347214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.61 or 0.00703670 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.