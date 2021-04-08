dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Stock Price Down 4.4%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) was down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.34. Approximately 2,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,056,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DMYD shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Company Profile (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

