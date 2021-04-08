Dock (DOCK) Market Cap Tops $87.56 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $87.56 million and $34.40 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00056471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022011 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.32 or 0.00637056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00082308 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 657,697,556 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

