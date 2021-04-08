Dock Trading Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $87.56 million and approximately $34.40 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00056471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022011 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.32 or 0.00637056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00082308 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 657,697,556 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.