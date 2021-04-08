Doctors Coin (DRS) One Day Volume Hits $302,541.00

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $130.56 million and approximately $302,541.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000979 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00051039 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

