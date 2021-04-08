DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.55.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $205.71 on Thursday. DocuSign has a one year low of $85.84 and a one year high of $290.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.35 and its 200 day moving average is $227.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,731 shares of company stock valued at $87,272,153. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DocuSign by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DocuSign by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

