Dogecoin Market Capitalization Hits $7.86 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $7.86 billion and approximately $904.00 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.53 or 0.00387258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005250 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,100,159,463 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.