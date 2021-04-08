Dogecoin Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.91 billion and approximately $1.31 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.24 or 0.00387839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005249 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,100,159,463 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

