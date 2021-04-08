Dogeswap Tops One Day Volume of $982.00 (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. Dogeswap has a total market cap of $582,581.01 and $982.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogeswap has traded up 120.5% against the US dollar. One Dogeswap coin can currently be purchased for about $29.13 or 0.00050706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.90 or 0.00264425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.00783562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,280.25 or 0.99709407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00697756 BTC.

Dogeswap Coin Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com

Dogeswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogeswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

