Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,562 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.36% of Dollar General worth $184,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General stock opened at $205.73 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.12 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

