Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,413,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $117.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day moving average of $103.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

