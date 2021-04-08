DomRaider Hits Market Cap of $4.31 Million (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded down 61.6% against the U.S. dollar. DomRaider has a market cap of $4.31 million and $81,619.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00056647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00639512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00083074 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030251 BTC.

DRT is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

