Donut (DONUT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $143,576.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, Donut has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $143,576.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00070201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00264580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.61 or 0.00774176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,856.13 or 1.00066154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.16 or 0.00702474 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00016773 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

