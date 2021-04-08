Donut Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $143,838.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00280594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.39 or 0.00787090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,897.80 or 0.99414749 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00701510 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.