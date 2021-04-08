Douglas Robinson Sells 3,757 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $173,648.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.80. 1,451,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,495. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Verint Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

