DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sees Large Volume Increase

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 171,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,795,316 shares.The stock last traded at $10.43 and had previously closed at $10.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in DouYu International by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,552,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

